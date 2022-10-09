Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to the nation projects worth Rs 3,900 crore in Modhera, Gujarat

Modhera (Gujarat), October 9, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stones of and dedicated to the nation various projects worth more than Rs. 3,900 crore at Modhera in Mehsana district of electon-bound Gujarat, his home-state.

He also declared Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said the day marked the beginning of new energy in the field of development for Modhera, Mehsana and all of north Gujarat.

He said the various projects launched today, in areas such as electricity, water supply, railways, roads, dairying, skill development and health would become a source of employment in the region, help increase the income of farmers and boost heritage tourism in the state.

The Prime Minister said earlier Modhera was known for the Surya Mandir (Sun Temple) but now it had inspired Saur Gram (solar village)and found a place on the environment and energy map of the world.

“Modhera will always figure in any discussion about solar power anywhere in the world," he said.

The Prime Minister credited the successes in the area of solar energy and electricity coverage to the confidence of the people of Gujarat in the governments at the centre and the state. He said that, with dedication and far-reaching thinking and clear intention, nothing is impossible.

“For a self-reliant India of the 21st century, we have to increase such efforts related to our energy needs,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he is working in the direction where the producer and the consumer of electricity are the people themselves. “Use the power you need and sell the excess power to the government," he said.

​​Recalling the tough times of the past, he said that it was the education of the girl child that got vastly affected by the absence of electricity. He said the people of Mehsana are naturally good at mathematics and science.

“If you go to America, then the miracle of North Gujarat will be seen there in the fields of mathematics. If you go all over Kutch, you will see the teachers of Mehsana district. It was the lack of electricity that obstructed their ability to achieve the deserved heights,” he said.

He said Gujarat has stamped its flag in India due to the faith that the people have shown in the government in the last two decades.

Recalling his time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said that a large chunk of the state budget had to be allocated to water as Gujarat was troubled by famine for seven out of ten years.

“And that's when we came out with the Panchamrut scheme that focused on the water crisis in Gujarat,” he added.

The Prime Minister recalled the success of Jyotigram Scheme that began in Unjha to provide electricity to every village for twenty-four hours, and the government had allocated a thousand days to complete the work. Talking about the Sujalam Sufalam Scheme, he thanked the farmers who gave their land for the canal that irrigates the fields of North Gujarat today. He added that the inauguration of water-related schemes today would benefit the health of families, especially women.

Modi said that, in the last two decades, the government has emphasised connectivity, and with the double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and in Gujarat, "Narendra and Bhupendra have become one", referring to himself and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Modi said that in 1930, the British had made a road map of the development of Mahesana-Ambaji-Taranga-Abu Road railway line, but the subsequent governments paid no heed. “We took out everything, made all the plans, and you can imagine the financial prosperity that it is going to bring,” he added.

He expressed happiness at the success of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra which provides medicines at a subsidised rate. He urged everyone to purchase their medicines from these Jan Aushadhi Kendras where generic medicines which used to cost Rs 1000 now cost Rs 100-200.

Talking about tourism, the Prime Minister said that the industry is a source of employment for a large number of people. “Just look at the excavation carried out in Vadnagar!” he exclaimed. "Relics as old as thousands of years have been found.”

He said that, in the last two decades, sincere efforts have been made to restore Gujarat’s temples and shaktipeeths. “The improved situation at Somnath, Chotila and Pavagadh are examples of this,'' he added. “Pavagadh did not hoist its flag for 500 years, till the day I arrived and hoisted the flag after 500 years.”