Modi launches slew of development projects in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, October 5, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of development projects in Uttar Pradesh as part of the celebrations to mark the 75th year of independence in Lucknow today.

Among other things, Modi inaugurated ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo in Lucknow.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Puri, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Kaushal Kishore, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister also digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and interacted virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

He inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects in the state under the Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT; flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad and released a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various Flagship Missions of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He also announced the setting up of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.

During an interaction, Vimlesh of Agra informed him that she benefitted from PM Awas as well as other schemes for gas cylinder, toilet, electricity, water connection and ration card. The Prime Minister asked her to take advantage of government schemes and educate her children, especially the daughters.

Ram Janki, a milk vendor of Kanpur, told him that under Svamitva Yojana, she had taken Rs 10,000 to invest in her business. The Prime Minister asked her to increase digital transactions in her business.

Talking to PM Awas Yojana beneficiary Babita of Lalitpur, he told her that the Jan Dhan account helped in transferring the money directly to the beneficiaries. He also asked her to avail the benefits of the Svamitva Yojana.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the situation where all the properties are in the name of the men of the house needs some correction and as a concrete step, more than 80% of the houses under PM Awas Yojna are being registered in the name of the women or they are the joint owners.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, “Today, in his memory, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair is being established in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.”

He said there was a massive increase in the number of houses constructed under PM Awas Yojana as compared to previous numbers. More than 1.13 crore housing units have been constructed in the cities. More than 50 lakh houses have already been built and handed over to the poor. Three crore families of urban poor people who lived in slums and did not have a pucca roof over their heads have one now.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, about 3 crore houses have been built in the country, you can guess the cost of them. These people have become Lakhpatis,” he said. The earlier governments had dragged their feet on implementing the schemes as more than 18,000 houses were approved but not even 18 houses were constructed at that time, the Prime Minister said. After the current Government under Yogi Adityanath came to power, more than 9 lakh housing units were handed over to the urban poor and 14 lakh units are under various stages of construction. These houses are equipped with modern amenities.

The government has made a very serious effort to overcome the problems and challenges of the urban middle class. The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act has been such a major step. This law has helped in getting the entire housing sector out of mistrust and fraud and has helped and empowered all stakeholders, he said.

The urban bodies were also saving about Rs 1000 crore every year by installing LED street lights. This amount is being used for other development works. LED has also greatly reduced the electricity bill of the people living in the city.

Modi said in India in the last 6-7 years there has been a huge transformation in the urban sector due to technology. Technology is the basis of the Integrated Command and Control Centres that are running in more than 70 cities.

Under PM Svanidhi Yojana, street vendors are linked with banks. Through this scheme, more than Rs 2500 crore has been given to more than 25 lakh beneficiaries. In this, more than 7 lakh beneficiaries of UP have taken advantage of Svanidhi Yojana. He complimented the vendors for promoting digital transactions.

The Prime Minister said India Metro service is rapidly expanding to major cities across the country. In 2014, the Metro service used to run on less than 250 km route length, today the metro is running in about 750 km route length. Work was on in the country on more than 1,000 kilometres of metro tracks at present, he added.

