Modi launches PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Varanasi, October 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to cover the entire ecosystem for services from treatment to critical research.

Modi also inaugurated various development projects worth around Rs 5,200 crore for Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were amongst those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the country has achieved a major milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses in its fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

“With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, with the unwavering glory of Maa Ganga, with the unshakable faith of the people of Kashi, the campaign of free vaccine for all is progressing successfully,” he added.

He said in post-independent India, health infrastructure did not get the required attention for a very long time and citizens had to run from pillar to post for proper treatment, leading to worsening of the condition and financial strain. This led to a persistent worry about medical treatment in the hearts of the middle class and poor people. Those whose governments remained in the country for a long time, instead of the all-around development of the country's healthcare system, kept it deprived of facilities.

The PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission aims to tackle this deficiency. It will strengthen the critical healthcare network from village to block to the district to the regional and national level in the next 4-5 years, he said.

Modi said the new Mission has three major aspects. The first is the creation of elaborate facilities for diagnostics and treatment. Under this, Health and Wellness Centres are being opened in villages and cities, where there will be facilities for early detection of diseases. Facilities like free medical consultation, free tests, free medicine will be available in these centres.

For serious illness, 35,000 critical care-related beds are being added in 600 districts and referral facilities will be given in 125 districts.

The second aspect of the scheme is related to the testing network for the diagnosis of diseases. The necessary infrastructure will be developed for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases. As many as 730 districts of the country will get Integrated Public Health labs and 3,000 blocks will get Block Public Health Units. Apart from these, five Regional National Centers for Disease Control, 20 Metropolitan units and 15 BSL labs will further strengthen this network, he added.

The third aspect is the expansion of existing research institutions that study pandemics. The existing 80 Viral Diagnostic and research labs will be strengthened, 15 Biosafety level labs will be operationalized, four new National Institutes of Virology and a National Institute for One Health are being established. WHO regional research platform for South Asia will also strengthen this network, he said.

“This means, through PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission an entire ecosystem for services from treatment to critical research will be created in every corner of the country,” Modi said.

“It is a part of the effort to achieve holistic health care which means healthcare that is affordable and accessible to all. Holistic healthcare focuses on wellness along with health. Schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala, Poshan Abhiyan, Mission Indradhanush have saved crores of people from disease. More than two crore poor people got free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojna and many health-related issues are being solved through Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission,” he added.

The speed with which new medical colleges are being opened in Uttar Pradesh will have a great impact on the number of medical seats and doctors in the state. The increase in the number of seats would enable the children of poor parents to dream of becoming a doctor and fulfil it, he said.

Speaking about the holy city of Kashi, the Prime Minister said that people were almost resigned to the pathetic state of affairs of the city’s infrastructure. Things changed and today the heart of Kashi is the same, the mind is the same, but sincere efforts are being made to improve the body, he said.

“The work done in Varanasi in the last seven years was not done in the last several decades,” he said.

He singled out the progress of BHU towards global excellence as one of the key achievements of Kashi over the past years. “Today, from technology to health, unprecedented facilities are being created in BHU. Young friends from all over the country are coming here for studies,” he pointed out.

Praising the 60% growth in production and 90% growth in the sales of Khadi and other cottage industry products in the last five years in Varanasi, he exhorted the countrymen to promote local products and get ‘vocal for local’. Local doesn’t mean just a few products like Diyas but any product that is the result of the hard work of countrymen needs the promotion and patronage of all the countrymen during the festival period, he added.

