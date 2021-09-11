Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan and conducts 'bhoomi pujan" of girls hostel

New Delhi, September 11, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan and performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Sardardham Phase – II Kanya Chhatralaya in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the ceremony was taking place on Ganeshotsav. He lauded all the members associated with Sardar Dham Trust for their dedication to the service of humanity. He admired their emphasis on the empowerment of the youth of the Patidar society as well as the poor and especially women.

He said the hostel facility being inaugurated today would also help so many girls to come forward. The state-of-the-art building, girls hostel and modern library will empower the youth. The Entrepreneurship Development Centre will enrich the strong business identity of Gujarat and the Civil Service Centre will give a new direction to the youth interested in careers in civil, defence and judicial services, he added.

The Sardar Dham will not only become an establishment for building the future of the country but also inspire future generations to live by the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said.

Modi said September 11 is known as a date in history when terrorists struck humanity. But this date is also one that taught a lot to the whole world more than a century ago in 1893 when the World Parliament of Religions was held in Chicago. “On this day, Swami Vivekananda stood on that global stage and introduced the world to the human values of India. Today the world is realizing that tragedies like 9/11 will have a permanent solution, only through these humanitarian values.”

This day also marks the 100th death anniversary of India's great scholar, philosopher and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati. The philosophy of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" envisioned by Sardar Saheb has been shining with full divinity in the Tamil writings of Mahakavi Bharati.

Modi noted that Subramania Bharati drew inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and was influenced by Sri Aurobindo. Bharati gave a new direction to his thoughts and new energy while living in Kashi.

The Prime Minister announced the establishment of a chair in the name of Subramania Bharati in Banaras Hindu University. A "Subramania Bharati Chair" in Tamil Studies would be established in the Faculty of Arts in BHU. He noted that Bharatii always laid special emphasis on the unity of mankind and the unity of India. His ideas were an integral part of India's thought and philosophy.

Gujarat has been a land of collective efforts from the past till today. Gandhiji started the Dandi Yatra from here, which is still a symbol of the collective efforts of the country in the freedom struggle.

“Similarly, in the Kheda movement, under the leadership of Sardar Patel, the unity of farmers, youth and poor forced the British government to capitulate. That inspiration, that energy is still standing in front of us in the form of 'Statue of Unity' on the soil of Gujarat,” he added.

The Prime Minister said continuous efforts are being made to bring forward those sections of the society who have been left behind. “On the one hand, work is being done for the rights of Dalits and the socially backward, on the other, 10% reservation has been given to those who are economically backward. These efforts are creating new confidence in society,” he added.

The National Education Policy will prepare students for the skills demanded from our youth in the market in future from the very beginning. The 'Skill India Mission' was also a big priority for the country. Under this mission lakhs of youth have got the opportunity to learn different skills and are becoming independent. Under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme the students are getting the opportunity to increase their income along with honing their skills under skill development.

As a result of the continuous efforts of many years in Gujarat, the school dropout rate has fallen to less than 1% and at the same time, lakhs of youths have been provided with a new future through different schemes. The talent of Gujarat's youth was getting a new ecosystem through a campaign like Startup India.

The Prime Minister praised the Patidar society, saying they give a new identity to the business wherever they go. “This skill of yours is now being recognized not only in Gujarat and the country but all over the world,” he added.

“The COVID pandemic affected India but our recovery is faster than the damage. India was in reform mode when big economies were in defensive mode. When global supply chains were being disrupted, we were launching PLI schemes to turn the tide in India’s favour. The recently launched PLI in Textiles will greatly benefit cities like Surat,” he said.

