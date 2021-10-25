Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, says 60,000 new medical seats added in country in last 7 years

Siddharth Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), October 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh at a function in Siddharth Nagar and said that, with these, a new path of medical education had been opened for hundreds of youth every year.

The new medical colleges in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were amongst those present on the occasion.

Modi noted that the medical college at Siddharth Nagar had been named after the late Madhav Prasad Tripathi, who he said was a dedicated public representative whose tireless hard work was helping the nation today.

"The name of Madhav Babu will continue to give inspiration for public service to the young doctors coming out of the college," he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that with the creation of nine new medical colleges, about 2,500 new beds have been created, new employment opportunities have been created for more than 5,000 doctors and paramedics.

He said Purvanchal’s image was spoiled by the previous governments because of the tragic deaths due to meningitis. The same Purvanchal, the same Uttar Pradesh is going to give a new light of health to eastern India, he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the episode in Parliament where current Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as a Member of Parliament, had narrated the agony of the poor medical system of the state. He said that, today, the people of Uttar Pradesh are seeing that the Chief Minister, given a chance to serve by the people, has stopped the progress of encephalitis and saved the lives of thousands of children of this area.

“When the government is sensitive, there is a sense of compassion in the mind to understand the pain of the poor, then such accomplishments happen,” he said.

Modi said that the dedication of so many medical colleges is unprecedented in the state. “This did not happen earlier and why it is happening now, there is only one reason - political will and political priority,” he said.

According to him, previous governments in Delhi seven years ago and the government in Uttar Pradesh four years ago used to work for votes and used to get satisfied just by announcing some dispensary or some small hospital for votes.

"For a long time, either the building was not built, if there was a building, there were no machines, if both were done, there would be no doctors and other staff. The cycle of corruption, which looted thousands of crores of rupees from the poor, used to relentlessly run round the clock," he said.

The Prime Minister said that, before 2014, the medical seats in the country were less than 90,000. In the last seven years, 60,000 new medical seats had been added in the country. In Uttar Pradesh, till 2017 there were only 1,900 medical seats in government medical colleges. More than 1,900 seats have been increased in the state in the last four years, he added.

NNN