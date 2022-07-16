Modi inaugurates 296 km, four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway in UP

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh), July 16, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crores and expected to give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region.

The inaugural function at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled the glorious tradition of hard work, valor and cultural richness of Bundelkhand region. He said “the land that produced countless warriors, where the devotion for India flows in blood, the prowess and hard work of local sons and daughters have always brightened the name of the country.”

Talking about the difference that will be brought about by the new expressway, the Prime Minister said “the distance from Chitrakoot to Delhi has been reduced by 3-4 hours by the Bundelkhand Expressway, but its benefit is much more than that. This expressway will not only give speed to vehicles here, but it will accelerate the industrial progress of entire Bundelkhand.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that gone are the days when such great infrastructure and facilities were limited to large cities and selected areas of the countries. Now , under the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, even the remote and neglected areas are witnessing unprecedented connectivity.

He said that, because of the expressway, the region will see many opportunities of development, employment and self employment. He said that connectivity projects in Uttar Pradesh are connecting many areas which have been ignored in the past.

For example, Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts -- Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah. Similarly, other expressways are connecting every nook and corner of the state, leading to a situation where, “every corner of Uttar Pradesh is ready to move forward with new dreams and new resolutions”, he said.

He said the "double-engine government", with the BJP ruling at the Centre and in the state, was working in that direction with renewed viogour.

Regarding improving air connectivity in the state, Modi said that new airports terminals came up in Prayagraj. Kushinagar got a new airport and work is going on in Jewar, Noida for a new airport and many more cities are being connected with air travel facilities. This will give a push to tourism and other development opportunities, he said.

The Prime Minister asked the Chief Minister to develop a tourism circuit around the many forts in the region. He also asked the Chief Minister organise fort-related events and competitions.

He remarked that in the Uttar Pradesh in which the Saryu canal project took 40 years to complete, where the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant was closed for 30 years, where the Arjun Dam project took 12 years to complete, where Amethi rifle factory was lying with only one sign board, where the Rae Bareli Rail Coach Factory was running only by painting the coaches, in that UP, now the infrastructure work is being done so seriously that it has even outperformed good states. UP's identity is changing across the country, he said.

Modi remarked about the change of pace and said that doubling of railway lines increased to 200 km fro 50 km per year. Similarly, the number of Common Service Centers (CSCs) in Uttar Pradesh increased from 11,000 in 2014 to 1,30,000 today. From 12 medical colleges, UP today has 35 medical colleges and work on 14 more is underway, he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the stream of development on which the country is moving today has two aspects at its core. One is intention and the other is decorum (Irada and Maryada).

"We are not only creating new facilities for the present of the country but are also building the future of the country. Projects completed in Uttar Pradesh fully honour the ‘maryada’, limit of deadlines," he said.

Projects like upgradion of facilities and renovation at Baba Vishwanath Dham, Gorakhpur AIIMS, Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway are the examples of this as it was the present government which both laid the foundation and dedicated these projects to the nation. "By delivering the projects before time, we are respecting people’s mandate and their confidence," he said.

He exhorted the people to organize many events in the run-up to upcoming Independence Day. "We should remember our freedom fighters and create an atmosphere of new resolution in the next one month," he said.

The Prime Minister said the larger thinking behind taking a decision and making a policy should be for further accelerating the development of the country. Everything that harms the country, affects the development of the country, has to be kept away.

He spoke about the culture of seeking votes by distributing freebies in the country and said it could be dangerous for the development of the country.

"Those with freebies culture will never build new expressways, new airports or defense corridors for you. The people of freebies culture feel that they can buy the votes by distributing freebies to the common man," he said.

He said that now the government is working on solid projects of providing amenities like pucca houses, railway lines, roads and infrastructure, irrigation, electricity projects away from this "rewri" culture. “Double-engine governments are not adopting the short-cut of freebies and delivering through hard work,” he said.

Modi said that as development reaches ignored and small cities, it leads to realization of social justice. As modern infrastructure reaches much ignored eastern India and Bundelkhand, this amounts to social justice. Backward districts that were left to fend for themselves are now witnessing development, this too is social justice. Toilets for the poor, connecting villages with roads and tap water too is social justice, he said.

He said the government is working continuously to ameliorate another challenge of Bundelkhand and working on Jal Jeevan Mission to provide piped water to every household.

The Prime Minister listed Ratauli Dam, Bhavani Dam, Majhgaon-Chilli sprinkler irrigation project as efforts to take water of Bundelkhand rivers to maximum number of the local people. Ken-Betwa link project will change the lives of people of the region, he said.

Referring to the role of the Make In India campaign in strengthening the small and cottage industries, the Prime Minister underlined the success of the toy industry. He said that, due to the efforts of the government, artisans, industry and the citizens, there had been a drastic cut in the import of toys. This will benefit the poor, deprived, backward, tribals, Dalits and women, he pointed out.

The Prime MInister also highlighted the contribution of Bundelkhand in the field of sports. He said that the highest sporting honour is named after the local son Major Dhyanchand. He also mentioned Shaili Singh, international athlete from the region who brought laurels in the Under-20 World Athletics Championship.

The new four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. It passes through seven districts -- Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

