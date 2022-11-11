Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan trains in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, November 11, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express and the Bengaluru-Varanasi Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train at the Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station here today.

The Prime Minister arrived at the flag-off area on Platform no. 7 of the station and gave the green signal to Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.

This will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first such train in South India. It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai, the tech and startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru.

“The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance ‘Ease of Living.’ Glad to have flagged off this train from Bengaluru," Modi said on Twitter.

He also flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train.

As an example of the "Make in India" success story, the Indian Railways had launched India’s first indigenous semi-high speed train -- Vande Bharat Express -- on February 15, 2019. The inaugural service was flagged off by the Prime Minister on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad –Varanasi route.

Since then, Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched on the New Delhi-Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, and Amb Andaura-New Delhi routes.

A press release from the Ministry of Railways said the new train would benefit software and business professionals, technologists, tourists, and students, apart from regular passengers, travelling on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai route. It will offer airline-like comfort and redefine the travel experience by train, it said.

The Bharat Gaurav train from Bengaluru to Kashi has also been started which will offer comfortable and convenient rail travel, boarding, stay and "darshan" facilities in an all-inclusive package. The train will also go through Hubballi and Belagavi, benefiting not only the devotees of Bengaluru but also those from North Karnataka who wish to travel to Kashi. This train will go through Prayagraj and Ayodhya also, the release added.

