Modi distributes e-property cards to over 1.7 lakh beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA scheme in MP

New Delhi, October 6, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh today via video conferencing and distributed e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries on the occasion.

Union Ministers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Member of Parliament and MLAs, beneficiaries, and village, district and state officials were also present during the event.

While interacting with Pawan of Handia, Harda, Modi asked about his experience after getting the property card. Pawan said with the card he could avail a loan of Rs 2.90 lakh to rent a shop and has already started repaying the loan.

The Prime Minister asked him to increase digital transactions. He also discussed the experience of the village about the drone survey in the village. Pawan said the process of getting the card was smooth and his life saw a positive transformation. The Prime Minister said the government’s priority was to enhance the ease of living for the citizens.

He congratulated Prem Singh of Dindori for getting the property card through the PM SVAMITVA scheme. He asked about his plans after getting the property card. Prem said that he plans to make his house a ‘pucca’ structure.

He asked Vineeta Bai of Budhni-Sehore about her plans after getting the property cards through this scheme. She replied that she wanted to open a shop by availing of a loan from the bank. Modi said with this scheme caseload will come down in the courts and villages and the country will progress.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said availing loans from the banks have become easier with the launch of the PM SVAMITVA scheme. He lauded Madhya Pradesh for the speed with which it has implemented the scheme. Today 1.70 lakh families received cards in 3000 villages of the state. He said this will card will become a vehicle of prosperity for them.

Modi said though it is often said that the soul of India resides in villages, even decades after the independence, the potential of the villages was shackled. The power of the villages, the land and the houses of the people of the village could not be fully utilized for their development.

On the contrary, the energy, time and money of the people of the village were wasted in disputes, fights, illegal occupations over village land and houses. Mahatma Gandhi was also worried about this problem. Modi referred to the Samaras Gram Panchayat Yojana which was implemented in Gujarat during his tenure as Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister complimented the villagers for their performance during the pandemic period. They had worked together on one goal and tackled the pandemic with great vigilance. They were ahead in precautions like separate living arrangements and for food and work for people coming from outside. Vaccination too was followed diligently. The villages played a role in containing the pandemic during difficult times.

Stressing the importance of freeing the country's villages, village property, land and house records from uncertainty and mistrust, he said PM Swamitva Yojana will strengthen the inhabitants.

This is not just a scheme to provide property documents, but also a new mantra for development and improving trust in the villages of the country with the help of modern technology. “The Udan Khatola (drone) that is flying in villages and localities for the survey is giving a new flight to the villages of India,” he said.

The efforts of the government for the last 6-7 years is to make the poor free from dependence on anyone. Now, money is being sent directly to the bank accounts of farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for small farming needs.

Gone are the days when the poor had to run pillar to post in the government offices for everything. Now the government itself is coming to the poor and empowering them. He also cited Mudra Yojana as an example of making finances available to people through loans without collateral.

In the last six years, about 29 crore loans amounting to 15 lakh crore have been approved for the people. Today 70 lakh self-help groups are working in the country and women are being connected with the banking system via Jan Dhan accounts. He also mentioned a recent decision to enhance the limit of loans without collateral to the self-help groups from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Similarly, more than 25 lakh street vendors have received loans under the SVANidhi scheme.

The Prime Minister said of late, many policy decisions have been taken so that farmers, patients and remote areas get maximum benefits from drone technology. A PLI scheme for encouraging drone production in India has also been announced so that a large number of modern drones are made in India and India becomes self-reliant in this important area.

He also called upon scientists, engineers, software developers and start-up entrepreneurs to come forward to make low-cost drones in India. “Drones have the capability to take India to new heights”, he added.

