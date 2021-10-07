Modi dedicates to the nation 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across 35 States and UTs

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), October 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES, across 35 States and Union Territories, in an event held at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand today.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants. Union Ministers, Governor, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, State Ministers and healthcare professionals were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the beginning of the holy festival of Navratri from today. He said Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. He remarked that Shailputri is the daughter of Himalaya. “On this day I am here, coming here to bow to this soil, saluting this land of Himalayas, what can be a greater blessing in life than this,” he added.

He also congratulated the state for splendid performance in the Olympics and Paralympics.

Continuing with the significance that today’s date holds for him, the Prime Minister recalled that on this day 20 years ago he got a new responsibility to serve the public. He added that his journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades, but 20 years ago today, he got a new responsibility as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He also noted that the beginning of this journey coincided with the formation of the Uttarakhand state as he took over as the Gujarat Chief Minister a few months afterwards.

Referring to the oxygen plants, he said such facilities, prepared in a short timespan to fight the COVID pandemic, shows the capability of the country. A network of about 3,000 testing labs was created from just a single one that existed before the pandemic. India has transformed from being an importer to an exporter of masks and kits. Facilities like new ventilators were made available even in remote areas of the country.

India has made rapid and large-scale manufacturing of Made in India COVID Vaccine. It has implemented the world's largest and fastest vaccination campaign. “What India has done is a symbol of our determination, our service and our solidarity,” he added.

Earlier, India used to produce 900 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in a day. As the demand increased, India increased the production of medical oxygen by more than ten times. This was an unimaginable goal for any country in the world, but India achieved it.

It was a matter of pride for every Indian that 93 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered. Soon, it will cross the 100 crore mark. India has shown the way to the whole world by building the Cowin platform that shows how vaccination is done on such a large scale, he added.

The Prime Minister said now the government does not wait for the citizens to come to it with their problems and then take action. This misconception is being removed from the government mindset and system. Now the government goes to the citizens.

He noted that till 6-7 years ago, only a few states had the facility of AIIMS, today work is being done to take AIIMS to every state. “We are moving fast from six AIIMS to build a strong network of 22 AIIMS. It is also the goal of the government that there must be at least one medical college in every district of the country.”

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had fulfilled the dream of the creation of Uttarakhand. Vajpayee believed that connectivity was directly related to development. Due to his inspiration, today work was being done for improving connectivity infrastructure in the country at unprecedented speed and scale, he added.

Modi said that, before the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, only 1,30,000 households in Uttarakhand had access to tap water. Today piped drinking water has started reaching more than 7,10,000 houses. Just within two years, about 6 lakh houses in the state have got water connections

The government, working very seriously for the interests of every soldier, has fulfilled the 40-years-old demand by implementing One Rank One Pension for ex-servicemen, he added.

