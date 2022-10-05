Modi dedicates AIIMS Bilaspur to nation, launches development projects worth Rs 3,650 crore in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), October 5, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur to the nation and laid the foundation stones of several development projects in Himachal Pradesh during a day's visit to the state.

Among other projects, Modi laid the foundation stone for the 31-km four-laning project of the Pinjore-Nalagarh section of National Highway (NH)-105, estimated to cost Rs 1,690 crore.

He also laid the stone for a Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh, which will come up at a cost of about Rs 350 crore.

He also inaugurated the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi recalled the time when he and his associates used to work and live in the area and said he was fortunate to have been a part of Himachal Pradesh's development journey.

Highlighting the development that has taken place in the state in recent years, he said it was the vote of the people that was solely responsible for all this.

He said the "double-engined" BJP governments at the Centre and in the state had ensured that Himachal Pradesh today has Central educational institutions like IIT, IIM and IIT. AIIMS Bilaspur, as a premier institute of medical education, would add to the glory of the state.

“In the last eight years, Himachal Pradesh has scaled new heights of development," he said.

He said Himachal Pradesh is one of the three states selected for a Bulk Drugs Park and one of the four for a Medical Devices Park.

The Prime Minister spoke about the efforts made by the government to improve the "ease of living" for people, which included building hospitals in remote locations.

"That is why we are working on a seamless connectivity from AIIMS to critical care in district hospitals and wellness centers in the villages. Ayushman Bharat scheme is providing most of the families in the state free treatment upto 5 lakh rupees. More than 3 crore patients all over the country and 1.5 lakh beneficiaries from Himachal have benefited from the scheme. Government has spent more than Rs 45,000 crore all over the country, saving about Rs 90,000 crore of the patients," he said.

Stating that ensuring dignity of life for all, especially women, was a priority for the government, he listed measures like construction of toilets, free gas connections, distribution of sanitary pads and piped drinking water supply as schemes aimed at empowerment of women.

Similarly, many families in Himachal had benefited greatly from the One Rank One Pension for retired Armed Forces personnel.

He lauded the state for being the first state to complete hundred per cent COVID-19 vaccination.

Stating that Himachal Pradesh offered endless employment opportunities dueto tourism, he said that it was lack of good connectivity that was the biggest hurdle in the past.

“Since 2014, efforts are being made to reach the best infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh from village to village," he said, pointing to the widening of roads being undertaken in different parts of the state. “At present, about 50 thousand crore rupees are being spent on connectivity works in Himachal," he said.

“When the work of four-laning of Pinjore-Nalagarh highway will be completed, then industrial areas of Nalagarh and Baddi will not only be benefitted but passengers going from Chandigarh and Ambala towards Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali will also avail the benefits. A network of tunnels is also being laid to free the people of Himachal from the winding roads," he added.

He also spoke about the progress being made on Digital India and the mobile phone networks that have reached the villages. He said 5G services would start soon.

“We are striving for a type of development that increases the convenience of every citizen, and every citizen is connected with prosperity. This will prove the resolve of a developed India, and a developed Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP President and MP J P Nadda were amongst those present on the occasion.

AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theatres, and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds. Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24-hour emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy & Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30-bedded AYUSH block. The Hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong.

The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS courses and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

