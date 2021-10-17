Modi condoles loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala

New Delhi, October 17, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today and discussed with him the situation arising out of heavy rains, floods and landslides in the state.

He also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the rains and landslides.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," Modi said on Twitter.

"It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families," he added.

NNN