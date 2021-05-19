Modi arrives in Bhavnagar to review cyclone damage in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, May 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bhavnagar airport on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the three badly affected districts of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu in the wake of the devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Modi landed in his home state around 12 noon and was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for an aerial survey of the districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir-Somnath as well as Diu.

According to sources, the Prime Minister, after the survey, will have a two-hour meeting with Rupani and other high officials of the state administration at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Details regarding the damage assessment, restoration and relief work will be discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister will leave for Delhi in the evening.

Meanwhile, the administration has been ordered to carry out the restoration relief work in the affected regions of the state. The health officials have also been told to take steps to prevent water-borne diseases.

Tauktae hit Gir-Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, with wind speed at around 150 km/hour after its landfall late in the night of May 17.

The maximum damage was inflicted in these three districts, after which the cyclone reduced in intensity gradually as it passed near Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The storm has caused a lot of damage in the state, especially to mangoes, bananas and coconuts. Fallen trees have blocked internal as well as major roads, affecting the rescue and relief works. A total of 176 tehsils in 23 districts have received normal to heavy rains.

IANS