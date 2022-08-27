Modi appeals to people to gift only Khadi products in coming festive season

Ahmedabad, August 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people to gift only products made in Khadi Village Industries during the coming festive season.

“You can have clothes made of different types of fabrics. But if you give place to Khadi in that, then the Vocal for Local campaign will gain momentum," he said at the Khadi Utsav at the Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was amongst those present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister recalled his personal connection with the charkha and remembered his childhood when his mother used to work on it.

“The bank of Sabarmati has become blessed today as on the occasion of 75 years of independence, 7,500 sisters and daughters have created history by spinning yarn on a spinning wheel together," he said.

During the event, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and the Atal Bridge, a foot-over bridge at Sabarmati.

He noted the technology and design excellence of the Atal Bridge, which is a tribute to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Atal Bridge is not only connecting the two banks of the Sabarmati river, but it is also unprecedented in design and innovation. The famous kite festival of Gujarat has also been taken care of in its design,” he said.