Modi appeals to people to gift only Khadi products in coming festive season
Ahmedabad, August 27, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people to gift only products made in Khadi Village Industries during the coming festive season.
“You can have clothes made of different types of fabrics. But if you give place to Khadi in that, then the Vocal for Local campaign will gain momentum," he said at the Khadi Utsav at the Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was amongst those present on the occasion.
The Prime Minister recalled his personal connection with the charkha and remembered his childhood when his mother used to work on it.
“The bank of Sabarmati has become blessed today as on the occasion of 75 years of independence, 7,500 sisters and daughters have created history by spinning yarn on a spinning wheel together," he said.
During the event, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and the Atal Bridge, a foot-over bridge at Sabarmati.
He noted the technology and design excellence of the Atal Bridge, which is a tribute to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
“Atal Bridge is not only connecting the two banks of the Sabarmati river, but it is also unprecedented in design and innovation. The famous kite festival of Gujarat has also been taken care of in its design,” he said.
He said the celebrations here reflected not only the patriotic feeling but also the resolve for a modern and developed India. “Your hands, while spinning yarn on the Charkha are weaving the fabric of India,” he added.
He said the Khadi Utsav is an effort to revive the spirit and history of the freedom movement and an inspiration to achieve the resolutions of New India.
He recalled his Panch-Prans that he proclaimed on 15th August, from the Red Fort. “At this holy place, on the banks of Sabarmati, I want to repeat the Pancha-Pranas. First - the great goal in front of the country, the goal of making a developed India. Second - the complete abandonment of the slavery mentality. Third - taking pride in our heritage, Fourth- making strong efforts to increase the unity of the nation, and Fifth- civic duty."
He said that today’s Khadi Utsav is a beautiful reflection of the Panch Prans.
Modi said Khadi had beenn neglected in the period after independence.
"Khadi, which Gandhiji made the symbol of the country's self-respect, was infused with an inferiority complex after independence. Because of this, Khadi and the village industry associated with Khadi were completely destroyed. This condition of Khadi was very painful, especially for Gujarat,” he said.
He expressed pride that the task of reviving Khadi took place in Gujarat. “We started spreading the Gujarat success experiences across the country. The problems which were related to Khadi across the country were resolved. We encouraged countrymen to buy Khadi products," he said.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of women in the process of revival of Khadi.
He said that, in the last eight years, sales of Khadi increased four times and for the first time, the Khadi and Gramodyog turnover crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. The sector created 1.75 crore new jobs also."
He said that the financial inclusion schemes like Mudra Yojana are boosting entrepreneurship.
