Modi addresses Gujarat Rozgar Mela, says State has set a target of providing 35,000 jobs in one year

New Delhi, October 29, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said more Rozgar Melas would be organised at the national and state levels in the coming months to provide jobs to thousands of young people around the country.

Addressing the Gujarat Rozgar Mela via video conference from here, Modi said that, while the Central Government is working on providing 10 lakh jobs, the States and Union Territories (UTs) were also getting associated with the campaign and the number of jobs given would rise significantly.

He congratulated the thousands of young candidates who were given appointment letters today for different posts in various grades in the Gujarat government.

He recalled that he had launched the Rozgar Mela at the national level on October 22, when appointment letters for jobs in Central Government departments and organisations were given to 75,000 candidates in different parts of the country.

At that time, he had said that similar Rozgar Melas would be held in various States and UTs and praised the Gujarat government for moving fast in this regard.

As many as 5,000 candidates received appointment letters from the Gujarat Panchayat Service Board and 8,000 others got letters from the Gujarat-Sub Inspector Recruitment Board and Lokrakshak Recruitment Board.

He said that, in recent times, 10,000 youngsters were given appointment letters in the state and the target of filling 35,000 posts in the next one year had been set.

Modi credited New Industrial Policy of the state for creating many opportunities of employment and self-employment in Gujarat. He praised digital platforms like Ojas and abolition of the interview process in class 3 and 4 posts. He said that, via "Anubandham" mobile app and web portal, employment is being made smooth in the state by connecting job seekers and job givers. Similarly, Gujarat Public Service Commission’s rapid recruitment model has been appreciated nationally, he said.

He said the involvement of the State Governments in the campaign would hugely reinforce the efforts for last mile delivery and saturation of coverage of the government schemes.

Underlining the critical role of these young people in India’s march to the status of a developed nation by 2047, the Prime Minister asked them to fulfil their duty towards society and the country. He also asked them to continue learning and getting skilled and not consider finding a job the end of their growth.

“This opens many doors for you. Doing your job with dedication will give you untold satisfaction and will open the door of growth and progress,” he added.

