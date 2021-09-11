Missing French national found murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, September 11, 2021

Marie Christine de Rochemonteix, a French national and the founder-chairperson of the Marica Group of Schools in the city, who was missing for two days, was found murdered near Himayat Sagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Her body was recovered from the bushes near the reservoir, a police officer said.

The body has been shifted to the government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police suspect that she was strangled to death and the body was later dumped near the Himayat Sagar.

A resident of Sun City, de Rochemonteix was missing since Thursday. The police have reportedly arrested a couple in connection with the murder. Financial reason is believed to be the motive behind the killing.

The Cyberabad police are likely to announce the details of the case later on Saturday.

de Rochemonteix was living in Hyderabad for more than two decades. The Marica Group of Schools has branches at Toli Chowki and Kismatpur.

IANS