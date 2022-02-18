Medharam Jathara, Asia’s biggest tribal festival, commences with traditional fervour in Telangana

Hyderabad, February 18, 2022

The arrival of the Goddess Saralamma at the "Medaram Gaddhe" (platform) was undertaken by the Koya tribe of Telangana on Wednesday to mark the beginning of Medharam Jathara, Asia’s biggest tribal festival, in Telangana.

Medaram Jatara is the second-largest fair of India, after the Kumbh Mela, celebrated by the Koya tribe, the second largest tribal community of Telangana, for four days. It is conducted in honour of the Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

It is celebrated once in two years in the month of Magha (February) on the full moon day. Saralamma was the daughter of Sammakka. Her idol is ritualistically installed in a temple at Kannepalli, a small village near Medaram to mark the beginning of the festival.

In the early hours of the day, Pujaris (priests) performed the rituals. The traditional Koya priests (Kaka Vaddes) bring, on the first day, the insignia (Aderalu, sacred pots, and Bandaru, mix of turmeric and saffron powders) of the goddess Saralamma from Kannepally and place on her Gadde (platform) in Medaram, amid the traditional musical beating of the Doli (cylindrical drum), Akkum (brass blowing instrument), Thootha Kommu (bison-horn blowing instrument, cymbals, etc). Dancing, huge processions and prostrations of the pilgrims follow, seeking boons for children, and so on.

On the same day by evening, the insignia of Sammakka’s husband Pagididda Raju – flag, Aderalu and Bandaru – is brought by Penka Vaddes from Punugondla village, Kothaguda Mandal, Mahbubabad district to Medaram. Likewise, the insignia of the deities of Govindaraju, brother-in-law of Sammakka and Nagulamma, sister of Sammakka are also brought by Dubbagatta Vaddes from the village Kondayi, Eturunagaram Mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to Medaram.

Several pilgrims of different villages and various Scheduled Tribes assemble there. Crores of pilgrims are visiting the Mulugu district to celebrate the festival with full gusto. At present, the Jathara festival is biennially celebrated and organized by the Koyas in collaboration with the Tribal Welfare Department of the State Government.

The villagers of Kannepalli perform "aarti" and organize grand farewells to Saralamma. Subsequently, the idol of Saralamma is brought to Medaram Gaddhe through "Jampanna Vaagu" (a small canal named after Jampanna). After being installed on the "Gaddhe", Saralamma is worshipped with special prayers and other rituals. More than three million devotees visit Saralamma and offer special prayers as a part of the Medaram Jathara.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is proactively supporting and covering the events of the festival and ensuring the preservation and promotion of the various intriguing facets of the Scheduled Tribes of Telangana. This festival aims to generate awareness of tribal cultures, festivals and heritage as well as maintain a harmonious bond between the visitors and the Tribal communities of Telangana.

