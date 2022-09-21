Massive traffic congestion on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram, September 21, 2022

A huge traffic congestion was reported near the Hero Honda Chowk on Wednesday after the Jaipur to Delhi section of the flyover was closed for load testing from September 21 to 26.

The load test is to be undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory in this regard on Tuesday.

The impact of the closure of the main expressway was severe and vehicles were in a queue stretching for 8 to 10 kilometres and commuters were taking up to 25 minutes to cover the two kilometre-stretch on the expressway.

According to the traffic police advisory, those coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Delhi were requested to use the service lane. Those commuters coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Subhash Chowk were requested to use the service lane and then take a U-turn under the flyover and later take left towards Subhash Chowk.

"The commuters coming from Umang Bharadwaj Chowk and going towards Jaipur should use the underpass to go straight, take a U-turn after emerging out from the underpass and then turn left towards Jaipur. Those coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk should take left towards Subhash Chowk and then take a U-turn to move towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk through the underpass.

"The motorists coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Jaipur may continue using the flyover to move straight. Those coming from Subhash Chowk and intending to go towards Delhi may take a left turn towards Jaipur and then take a U-turn under the flyover to move towards Delhi," said the traffic police advisory.

IANS