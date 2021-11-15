Mask mistake: Man slashes wrong woman thinking she was his ex-wife

Thiruvananthapuram, November 15, 2021

In a case of mistaken identity due to the wearing of a face mask for protection against COVID-19, a woman got slashed with a knife by a man, who thought she was his former wife.

The incident occurred at a cooperative bank in Kozhikode district on Monday when a man named Biju barged into the bank, took out a knife and slashed the woman thinking she was his former wife, an employee at the bank. However, she was another staff member of the bank.

According to the police who have detained Biju, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. The woman who was attacked was sitting in the chair where his former wife usually sat, when Biju slashed her.

Biju, who hails from Nanmanda in Kozhikode district, had separated from his wife almost two years back.

The injured woman is being treated at the Kozhikode Medical College and her condition was said to be stable.

IANS