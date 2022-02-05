Manipur CM N. Biren Singh files nomination seeking re-election for 5th time

Imphal, February 5, 2022

Manipur Chief Minister and BJP candidate Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday filed his nomination papers seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive term from the Heingang Assembly Constituency in Imphal East district.

The 61-year-old BJP leader, who was elected to the state Assembly for the fourth consecutive term in 2017, submitted his papers to returning officer Elangbam Amuthoi Khanganba. He was accompanied by Manipur state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi.

Singh, who earlier told IANS that he is strongly confident of the BJP retaining power by securing at least 40 seats (in the 60-member Assembly), was first elected to the Manipur Assembly in 2002 as a Democratic Revolutionary People's Party candidate from the Heingang Assembly Constituency and in the next year he joined the Congress and again retained the seat in 2007 as a Congress nominee.

In 2012, he retained the Assembly seat for the third consecutive term and resigned from the state Assembly and the Congress party in October 2016 and joined the BJP.

Biren Singh was re-elected to the state Assembly in 2017 from the same Heingang Assembly Constituency for the 4th time and was sworn in as Chief Minister of Manipur on March 15, 2017.

The BJP, which had bagged 21 seats in the 60-member Assembly in 2017, wrested power for the first time by stitching together a coalition government with the support of four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, four Naga People's Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.

The Congress, despite emerging as the single-largest party with 28 seats, was ousted from power after 15 years in the last assembly polls (2017).

The BJP and its allies NPP and NPF are separately contesting the February 27 and March 3 Assembly polls.

Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

