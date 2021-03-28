Major fire at cardiology institute in Kanpur, no casualities

Kanpur, March 28, 2021

A major fire broke out in the cardiology institute in Kanpur on Sunday morning.

Patients in the ICU were immediately evacuated. There were no reports of any casualties. The cause of the fire is also not known.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The electricity supply was cut off and patients and their attendants were brought out from the stairs.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Aseem Arun said that the fire had been brought under control. He said that, prima facie, it appeared that the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit.

"The Chief Minister has directed the district officials to arrange for treatment of patients in other hospitals. He has also set up a high-level committee comprising Principal Secretary (Health) and Director General, Fire services to probe the incident. The committee will visit the site of the incident and submit its report. The Chief Minister has further directed all hospitals and medical facilities in the state to strengthen their firefighting equipment," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi.

IANS