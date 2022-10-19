Maharashtra: Three die in accident at RCF factory in Raigad
Raigad, October 19, 2022
At least three persons died and three others were injured in an accident at the public sector Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers (RCF) plant here on Wednesday, an official said.
The incident occurred at the RCF's factory in Thal, Alibaug during the installation of an air-conditioning system, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.
"The accident occurred while the workers were installing the air-conditioning system. The situation is normal now. The plant is also working as usual," Gharge told IANS from the accident site.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and the police have launched preliminary investigations into the incident even as senior officials rushed to the plant premises.
IANS