Maharashtra: Three dead, 12 injured in chemical factory blast-cum-blaze at Palghar

Palghar, October 26, 2022

At least three persons died and 12 others were injured in a blast followed by a fire at a chemical factory in Tarapur industrial area of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 4.15 p.m. at the Bhageria Industries Ltd's chemical plant in the Tarapur-Boisar industrial belt, said an official of Palghar police control room.

The local fire brigade, police and other rescue teams, along with senior officials, have rushed to the site to render assistance and work is on to retrieve more victims who are feared trapped there.

The injured persons, some of them with critical burns, have been taken to nearby hospitals, and preliminary investigations launched, said the official.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion followed by a gas leak and blaze may have taken place during certain routine maintenance work of a boiler in the plant.

Locals said that they heard a huge blast followed by flames emanating from the factory premises amid suspicion of some toxic gas leakage, but police have not commented on this yet.

IANS