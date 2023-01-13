Maharashtra: Ten dead in bus-truck accident in Nashik

Nashik, January 13, 2023

At least 10 persons died and five were injured when a speeding private luxury bus carrying Shirdi Saibaba devotees crashed into a truck near Patharde in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. when the bus from Ambernath in Thane was heading to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

The deceased included six women, a man and three children.

The injured victims have been admitted to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and some serious ones have been rushed to Pune hospitals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next-of-kin of all the deceased and free medical treatment for all the injured passengers.

Shinde also ordered a probe into the cause and other aspects of the accident, said an official.

IANS