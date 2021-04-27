Maharashtra registers new high of 895 Covid-19 deaths, 66,358 fresh cases of infection

Mumbai, April 27, 2021

Maharashtra, the worst-hit State in India, today registered a new high of 895 deaths due to Covid-19 and 66,358 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the disease continued to spread in several parts of the state.

With these, the death toll so far has risen to 66,179 while the total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 4,410,085.

This is the second time that the number of deaths in a 24-hour period has crossed 800 after touching 832 on April 25. The State had logged 524 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours, at 66,179, is higher than the 48,700 reported yesterday but lower than the peak of 68,631 registered on April 18.

Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, saw a marginal increase in the number of new cases to 3,999 from 3,840 yesterday. The number of deaths today at 59 is lower than yesterday's 71.

As of today, there are 672,434 active cases of Covid-19 in the State.

Of the 895 deaths in the State reported today, Aurangabad topped with 162, followed by 80 in Pune, 69 in Nashik, 63 in Nagpur, 59 in Mumbai, 47 in Ahmednagar, 36 in Thane, 32 in Osmanabad, 27 each in Latur and Yavatmal, 25 in Nanded, 24 in Solapur, 18 each in Raigad, Satara, Sangli, and Bhandara, 17 in Amravati, 15 each in Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Wardha, and Gadchiroli, 12 in Sindhudurg, 10 each in Jalgaon, Beed, and Washim, eight deaths each in Nandurbar and Chandrapur, seven in Gondia, six each in Kolhapur, Hingoli, and Buldhana, five in Palghar, four in Jalna, two in Akola, and one in Dhule.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation has increased to 42,64,936, while those in institutional quarantine went down to 30,146.

(With inputs from IANS)

