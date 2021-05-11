Maharashtra records 793 COVID-19 deaths, 40,956 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

Mumbai, May 11, 2021

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, today recorded 793 deaths due to COVID-19 and 40,956 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The state had reported 549 deaths and 37,236 cases of infection yesterday.

With these, the death toll in the state so far has risen to 77,191 while the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic early last year has gone up to 5,179,929.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, continued to show a downtrend with the number of going down to 1,717 from 1,782 yesterday and the number of deaths in the last 24 hours dipping to 51 from 74 yesterday. The total number of deaths so far in Mumbai has gone up to 13,906 while the total number of positive cases registered so far has increased to 679,129.

The number of active cases in the state has dropped to 558,996 today from 590,818 yesterday.

A total of 71,966 fully cured patients -- again higher than the number of new infections -- returned home, taking the total up to 45,41,391 now, and the recovery rate improved from 86.97 per cent to 87.67 per cent now.

Among the districts in the state, Nashik led with 93 deaths, while 65 succumbed in Nagpur, 61 in Beed, 51 in Mumbai, 43 in Pune, 41 in Nanded, 38 in Latur, 37 in Thane, 30 in Solapur, 26 in Jalna, 25 in Raigad, 24 in Ahmednagar, 23 in Amravati, 20 each in Satara and Chandrapur, 18 in Ratnagiri, 17 in Kolhapur, 16 in Sangli, 15 each in Parbhani and Osmanabad, 14 each in Akola and Bhandara, 12 each in Sindhudurg and Yavatmal, 11 each in Dhule and Nandurbar, nine in Gadchiroli and Washim, eight in Wardha, six in Gondia, five in Palghar, and two each in Jalgaon and Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 35,91,783 now, while those in institutional quarantine totalled 29,955.

(With inputs from IANS)

