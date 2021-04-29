Maharashtra records 771 COVID-19 deaths, 66,159 new cases

Mumbai, April 29, 2021

Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state in India, today reported 771 deaths due to COVID-19 and 66,159 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

At 771, the number of deaths was far lower than the 1,035 registered yesterday, which included 50 deaths in the past few days which had not been reported earlier. With this, the death toll in the state since the beginning of the pandemic early last year has gone up to 67,985.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state has gone up to 4,539,553.

In Mumbai, the state capital and the country's financial hub, the number of new cases today came down to 4,174 but the number of deaths rose to 82.

The number of active cases in the state decreased to 670,301 today.

As many as 68,537 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals.

Of the 771 deaths in the state, Pune accounted for 146, followed by 65 in Nagpur, 47 in Thane, 38 in Ahmednagar, 36 in Solapur, 35 in Nashik, 32 in Satara, 30 in Jalgaon, 27 in Aurangabad, 26 in Nandurbar, 19 each in Kolhapur and Sangli, 18 in Jalna, 17 in Bhandara, 16 each in Beed and Yavatmal, 15 in Washim, 13 in Raigad, 12 in Sindhudurg, 11 in Nanded, eight deaths each in Amravati and Wardha, seven each in Parbhani and Osmanabad, six in Chandrapur, five in Hingoli, four in Latur, three in Ratnagiri, two in Palghar, and one in Akola.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation decreased to 41,19,759, while those sennt to institutional quarantine went down to 30,118.

