Maharashtra logs 850 COVID-19 deaths, 42,582 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, today logged 850 deaths due to COVID-19 and 42,582 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The state had reported 816 deaths and 46,781 new cases of infection yestereday.

With these, the death toll in the state so far has risen to 78,857 while the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic early last year has gone up to 5,262,292.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, registered 1,952 new cases, down from 2,104 yesterday. The number of deaths in the city went up to 68 from 66 yesterday.

The number of active cases in the state has dropped to 533,294 today from 546,129 yesterday.

A total of 54,535 cured patients returned home in this period, taking the total of recovered cases to 4,654,731. The recovery rate improved from 88.01 per cent to 88.34 per cent.

Among the other districts in the state, there were 77 deaths in Thane, 64 in Nagpur, 62 in Beed, 59 in Nashik, 56 in Pune, 38 in Solapur, 34 each in Jalgaon and Ratnagiri, 32 in Satara, 27 in Sangli, 26 in Chandrapur, 25 in Wardha, 23 in Yavatmal, 22 in Osmanabad, 19 each in Palghar, Raigad, Ahmednagar and Gadchiroli, 16 in Nandurbar, 14 in Jalna, 13 in Latur, 11 each in Sindhudurg, Amravati, Buldhana and Washim, 8 in Nanded, 7 each in Kolhapur and Parbhani, 6 in Bhandara, 5 in Aurangabad, 4 in Hingoli, and 1 each in Dhule, Akola and Gondia - in the lower range.

