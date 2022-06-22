Maharashtra Governor Koshyari down with COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Mumbai, June 22, 2022

At the height of a major political crisis that has gripped the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday, officials said.

The 80-year-old Governor has been admitted to the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai for treatment and his condition has been described as "stable".

Koshyari, who is usually seen sporting a face mask diligently in public, has been afflicted a day after the Yoga Day celebrations in Raj Bhavan and a critical political situation began unfolding in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during the past 36 hours.

IANS