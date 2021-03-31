Maharashtra CM's wife Rashmi Thackeray shifted to Reliance Hospital

Mumbai, March 31, 2021

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife, Rashmi -- who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was in quarantine -- was shifted to a private hospital around midnight last night, Shiv Sena sources said.

Following some persistent coughing issues after her report came positive, she was taken to the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre in south Mumbai.

Rashmi -- who is Editor of the party-run group of publications, including 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana' -- had tested positive on March 23 and remained in home isolation since then.

Besides, her son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray has also tested positive since March 19 and is currently in home quarantine.

Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run Sir J.J. Hospital on March 11.

