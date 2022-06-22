Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai, July 22, 2022

Amid the massive political upheaval in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday afternoon.

State Congress President Nana Patole confirmed the developments though there was no comment from the CM's Office.

The development came hours after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested positive for the coronavirus this morning.

While the Governor has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, the Chief Minister decided to conduct a "virtual" cabinet meeting this afternoon.

After the huge power-game unleashed with the rebellion by Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, a few ministers and several MLAs, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies -- the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress -- are engaged in a massive fire-fighting operation to save the government.

IANS