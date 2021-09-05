Maharashtra: 5 youths drown in Nagpur river, search on for 4 bodies

Nagpur, September 5, 2021

At least five youths from Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, who had come to Nagpur on a pilgrimage, drowned when they went for a swim in the swollen Kanhan river on Sunday morning, police officials said.

The youngsters, part of a 12-member group hailing from Digras town, reached the state's second capital early this morning and were planning to go around, visiting and praying at various mausoleums and shrines, including attending the annual Urs celebrations at the dargah of the revered Sufi saint Tajuddin M. Badruddin Baba.

"Around 8 a.m., five of the group members went for a swim in the nearby river and were probably pulled away by the strong currents into the deep waters where they are believed to have drowned," Kanhan Police Station in-charge Inspector Vilas Kale told IANS.

Following an alert by locals, the police and SDRF teams were pressed to hunt for their bodies and a case has been registered by the local police station.

The victims have been identified as: Khawaja Baig, 19, Saptahin Sheikh, 20, Syed Arbaz and Mohammed Abhuzar, both 21, and Ayaz Baig, 22.

Kale said that, by this evening, one body had been recovered and a search is on for the remaining victims.

IANS