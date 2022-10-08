Maharashtra: 12 dead, 28 hurt as bus rams into truck, catches fire

Nashik, October 8, 2022

Twelve people died and 28 others suffered injuries when a private bus rammed into a truck carrying diesel and caught fire near here on Saturday morning.

The injured are under treatment at different hospitals, officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders have expressed grief over the tragedy.

The mishap occurred at around 5 am when the bus, belonging to Chintamani Travels, rammed into the truck on the Aurangabad Road on the outskirts of Nashik.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the bus burst into flames, trapping many of the passengers who were sleeping at that early hour.

As per details available, the bus started from Yavatmal and was bound for Mumbai via Pusad and Pune.

Ordering a probe into the incident, Shinde rushed to Nashik on Saturday afternoon and visited some of the victims undergoing treatment at the local hospitals.

The Prime Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the 12 deceased persons, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, while Shinde said that Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the dead while the state will bear the full treatment expenses at public or private hospitals for the injured.

The spokespersons of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena, along with Shinde group's ministers have also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic accident and demanded an in-depth probe into the matter.

IANS