Maharashtra: 10 dead, 30 hurt as bus rams into truck, catches fire

Nashik, October 8, 2022

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured when a private passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire near here on Saturday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Aurangabad Road near Nashik at around 5 a.m., said the Nashik Police.

The bus was on its way from Yavatmal to Mumbai when the mishap occurred.

The impact of the crash was so huge that the bus burst into flames, trapping many of the passengers, sleeping at the early hour.

Expressing anguish over the tragedy, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the next-of-kin of the deceased and ordered prompt free treatment for all the injured.

He also said that the accident would be probed to ascertain the exact causes leading to the tragedy.

IANS