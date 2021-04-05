Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Sikkim, tremors felt in many parts of eastern India

New Delhi, April 5, 2021

An earthquake of moderate intensity, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, shook the Sikkim-Bhutan border region late this evening and the tremors were felt in several parts of eastern India, including in Bihar and north Bengal.

The National Center for Seismology said in a bulletin that the quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 27.23 N and longitude 88.84 E, about 25 km east-southeast of Gangtok in Sikkim, occurred at 2049 hours at a focal depth of 10 km.

IANS adds:

No report of any casualty or damage has been received so far.

The effects of the quake were felt as far away as Bihar.

According to reports from Patna, tremors were felt in the state capital as well as Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar districts with people coming out of their homes in panic, according to the state disaster management officials.

