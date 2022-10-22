Madhya Pradesh: 15 killed as bus rams into truck in Rewa district

Bhopal, October 22, 2022

At least 15 people died when a Gorakhpur-bound passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district late on Friday night, police said.

According to Rewa Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mithilesh Shukla, more than 20 others were injured in the accident.

"The bus, carrying 60 passengers, was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on National Highway 30 (NH 30) near Sohagi ghati area," Manoj Pushp, Rewa collector told IANS.

He said 12 people died on the spot, two passed away on their way to the hospital from Teonthar to Rewa and one succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The accident was so gruesome that it took a lot of effort to extricate the bodies trapped in the bus.

Most of the deceased are said to be residents of Uttar Pradesh who worked as labourers, and were reportedly sitting in the cabin and on the front seat.

On being alerted, police personnel from Sohagi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

The incident occurred between 11.30 p.m and midnight last night.

Most of the injured were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar, while those who suffered serious injuries were shifted to Rewa, said Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhaseen.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath spoke to each other and instructed officials to ensure best medical treatment to the injured.

The CMs also expressed their condolences over the loss of lives.

Chouhan added that the MP government would bear the cost of treatment of the injured. Passengers with minor injuries have been sent to Prayagraj by bus after preliminary treatment. The bodies are being sent to Prayagraj. He said that in this hour, "We stand with the families of the deceased," he stated.

IANS