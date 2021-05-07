M K Stalin sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM along with 33 Ministers

Chennai, May 7, 2021

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a simple ceremony in Raj Bhavan here today.

This marks the return of the DMK to power in the state after a gap of 10 years.

Stalin, 58, had led the alliance headed by his party and which included the Congress to a resounding victory in the recent elections to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The Governor also administered the oaths of office and secrecy to 33 Ministers, including two wmen.

Stalin's wife Durga, son Udhayanidhi and other family members, former Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam, leaders of Congress and other parties attended the swearing in ceremony.

The following is the list of Ministers with their portfolios:

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister

Duraimurugan - Minister for Water Resources

K.N. Nehru - Minister for Municipal Administration

I. Periyasamy - Minister for Co-operation

K. Ponmudi - Minister for Higher Education

E.V. Velu - Minister for Public Works

M.R.K. Panneerselvam - Minister for Agriculture

K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran - Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management

Thangam Thennarasu - Minister for Industries

S. Reghupathy - Minister for Law

S. Muthusamy - Minister for Housing and Urban Development

K.R. Periakaruppan - Minister for Rural Development

T.M. Anbarasan - Minister for Rural Industries

M.P. Saminathan - Minister for Information & Publicity

P. Geetha Jeevan - Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment

Anitha R. Radhakrishnan - Minister for Fisheries

S.R. Rajakannappan - Minister for Transport

K. Ramachandran - Minister for Forests

R. Sakkrapani - Minister for Food and Civil Supplies

V. Senthilbalaji - Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise

R. Gandhi - Minister for Handlooms and Textiles

Ma. Subramanian - Minister for Medical and Family Welfare

P. Moorthy - Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration

S.S. Sivasankar - Minister for Backward Classes Welfare

P.K. Sekar Babu - Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Palanivel Thiagarajan - Minister for Finance

S.M. Nasar - Minister for Milk & Dairy Development

Gingee K.S. Masthan - Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi - Minister for School Education

Siva. V. Meyyanathan - Minister for Environment, Youth Welfare and Sports

C. V. Ganesan - Minister for Labour

T. Mano Thangaraj - Minister for Information Technology

M. Mathiventhan - Minister for Tourism

N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj - Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare

