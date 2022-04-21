LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla district of North Kashmir

Srinagar, April 21, 2022

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

Three soldiers and a civilian have also been injured in the encounter underway in Malwah area.

"One terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT has been killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," the police said.

The encounter erupted after a joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire.

IANS