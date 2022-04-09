LeT terrorist killed in encounter at Anantnag in J&K

Srinagar, April 9, 2022

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sirhama area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Saturday.

However, police has clarified that no terrorist has yet been killed in a second encounter which is underway in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"One local terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Search in progress. Further details shall follow. However, in the encounter at Kulgam, no terrorist has been neutralised yet. Operation going on," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces at Anantnag took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IANS