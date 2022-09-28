Lata Mangeshkar stunned the whole world with her divine voice, says Modi

New Delhi, September 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was a seeker of Saraswati, stunning the whole world with her divine voice.

In a video message on the occasion of the dedication of the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister said this day was the birth anniversary of the singer and also the third day of the Navratri festival when Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped.

“When a seeker goes through rigorous sadhana, he or she experiences and feels the divine voices by the grace of Maa Chandraghanta. Lata Ji was one such seeker of Maa Saraswati, who stunned the whole world with her divine voice. Lata Ji did sadhana, we all got the boon,” he added.

The huge Veena of Maa Saraswati installed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya will become a symbol of musical practice. The 92 white lotuses made of marble in the flowing waters of the lake in the chowk complex represent the life span of Lata Ji, he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government and Ayodhya Development Authority for this innovative effort and offered his heartfelt tributes to Lata Ji on behalf of all the countrymen. “ I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the blessings we got from her life should continue to leave a mark on the coming generations through her melodious songs,” he added.

Recollecting several emotional and affectionate memories related to the birthday of the singer, he said the familiar sweetness of her voice mesmerized him every time he spoke to her. “Didi often used to tell me 'Man is not known by age but by deeds and the more he does for the country, the bigger he is.'

“I believe that the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk of Ayodhya and all such memories associated with her will make us feel a sense of duty towards the nation,” he added.

Remembering the time when the Prime Minister received a call from Lata after Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said Lata Didi expressed great happiness as the development was finally underway. Referring to a hymn sung by her "Mann Ki Ayodhya Tab Tak Sooni, Jab Tak Ram Na Aaye" he pointed out the imminent arrival of Lord Shri Ram to the grand temple of Ayodhya.

“The name of Lata didi, who instituted Ram among crores of people, is now permanently associated with the holy city of Ayodhya,” he said. Quoting Ram Charit Manas, the Prime Minister recited “Ram Te Adhik, Ram Kar Dasa”, which means that the devotees of Lord Ram come before the Lord’s arrival. Therefore, the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk built in her memory has come up before the completion of the grand temple.

Highlighting the reestablishment of Ayodhya’s proud heritage and the new dawn of development in the city, the Prime Minister remarked that Lord Ram was the symbol of civilization and the living ideal of our morality, values, dignity and duty. “From Ayodhya to Rameshwaram, Lord Ram is absorbed in every particle of India,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that Lata Mangeshkar Chowk was one of the major connecting sites of various places of cultural importance in Ayodhya. The chowk is located near Ram ki Paidi and is close to the holy stream of Saryu. “What better place to build a chowk named after Lata Didi?” the Prime Minister exclaimed. Drawing an analogy to the way Ayodhya has held on to Lord Ram after so many aeons, he said,” The hymns of Lata Didi have kept our conscience immersed in Lord Ram.

Be it the Manas Mantra 'Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Mann, Haran Bhava Bhaya Darunam', or be it hymns like 'Payo Ji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo' of Meerabai; be it Bapu’s favourite 'Vaishnav Jan', or sweet melodies like 'Tum Asha Vishwas Hamare Ram' that has occupied a place in the minds of the people, he said many countrymen have experienced Lord Rama through the songs of Lata Ji. “We have experienced the supernatural melody of Lord Ram through the divine voice of Lata Didi,” he added.

“Mother India starts appearing in front of our eyes as we listen to the call of 'Vande Mataram' in Lata Didi’s voice. Just as Lata Didi was always very conscious about civic duties, similarly this chowk will also inspire the people living in Ayodhya and the people who come to Ayodhya for their devotion to duty.

“This chowk, this veena will further resonate the development of Ayodhya and the inspiration of Ayodhya. It will act as a place of inspiration for the people associated with the world of art. It will remind everyone to take the art and culture of India to every nook and corner of the world while moving towards modernity and staying connected to its roots. It is our duty to take the art and culture of India to every nook and corner of the world,” he said.

