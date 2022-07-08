Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, July 8, 2022

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked by landslides and mud slush triggered by rain at many places on Friday.

Traffic department officials said the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been temporarily closed for traffic on Friday due to landslides and mud slush at many places.

"Restoration exercise has started and the highway is likely to be restored for traffic after a few hours if there is no further landslide occurrence till then," traffic department officials said.

In addition to being the lifeline of supplies to the landlocked Valley, this highway is used by the Amarnath Yatris to reach both the north Kashmir and the south Kashmir base camps.

IANS