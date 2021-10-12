Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra taken on 3-day police remand

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), October 12, 2021

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been sent to three-day police custody in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Senior prosecution officer S. P. Yadav said that the remand will end on October 15 morning.

Ashish will be taken for a medical examination, before and after the period of remand.

The police had sought a 14-day remand of Ashish Mishra, but the court allowed only a three-day remand and that too, with conditions which include that there will be no mental or physical harassment of the accused and that he will have access to his legal team.

IANS