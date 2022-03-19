KTR-led Telangana delegation leaves for US to attract investment

Hyderabad, March 19, 2022

A Telangana government delegation led by Information Technology and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao left for the United States today to attract investments from global firms into the state.

The delegation will visit Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, has a packed agenda in this week-long trip and will be meeting the top executives of several major companies. He will explain to them the policies of the state and the benefits of investing in industry-friendly Telangana.

"On my way to the United States for a work trip after 5 years. Lots of exciting meetings lined up in west coast and east coast over the course of next week. Looking forward to some hectic activity & travel," KTR said on Twitter.

Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri, Director Life Sciences Shakti Nagappan, Director Food Processing Akhil Gawar, Director Promotions Vijay Rangineni, and Chief Relations Officer, IT Department, Amarnath Reddy are among the officials accompanying the minister.

IANS