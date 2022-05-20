Keralite who arrived from Saudi Arabia dies mysteriously

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20, 2022

A man, who had gone missing after landing at Cochin airport from Saudi Arabia on May 15, died mysteriously at a hospital, police said on Friday.

Abdul Jaleel, 42, from Agali village in Palakkad district worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia.

Jaleel had asked his wife and family not to receive him at the airport as he would reach Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district with a friend.

"He wanted to be picked up from Perinthalmanna. When the family reached the designated spot, his wife got a call from him asking them to return as he would be able to come only the next day. The next day again they got a call saying that he might be late making the family suspicious. A complaint was then filed with the Agali police station," said this relative.

On May 16 evening, Jaleel spoke to his wife and asked her to withdraw the case if they had filed one.

After that there was a complete silence from his side. Later, his wife got a call from an unknown number informing her that Jaleel is admitted to a hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The family rushed to the hospital only to find Jaleel with injuries all over the body. He passed away late on Thursday night.

The hospital authorities also informed the police that the person who brought Jaleel to the hospital disappeared after admitting him.

A probe has been initiated by the Perinthalmanna police who claim to have zeroed down on the person who brought Jaleel to the hospital.

With this, they hope to solve the mysterious turn of events ever since he landed at Cochin airport on May 15.

IANS