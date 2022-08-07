Kerala's Idukki dam opened after heavy inflows

Thiruvananthapuram, August 7, 2022

After the heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and increase in the water level, the shutters of the Idukki dam in Kerala were opened at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The shutters were opened after three sound alarms were given at 9.55 a.m., 9.57 a.m. , and 9.59 a.m.

One shutter of the dam is now raised to 70 cm to release 50,000 litres of water (about 50 cusecs).

It is to be noted that Idukki dam managed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) can accommodate 2,403 feet of water and its upper rule curve is 2,383.54 feet,

The decision to open the shutter and release water was taken after the water level exceeded the permitted capacity as per the rule curve of the reservoir.

State Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine while speaking to IANS said, "All necessary precautions have been taken and people living in the banks of Cheruthoni town have been given a red alert. However, there is no need to shift people from their residences as of now. The district administration, police, fire, and rescue department are on high alert, but the situation is under total control and even during the floods of 2018, there were not many issues on the release of water from Idukki dam."

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of the possibility of heavy rain in Kerala till August 9. Idukki district administration has already issued a red alert to those living on the banks of the Periyar river.

IANS