Kerala's daily COVID-19 deaths cross 100 for the first time, with 32,762 new cases of infection

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19, 2021

Kerala today logged 112 deaths due to COVID-19 and 32,762 new cases of infection as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic remained a matter of concern and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan indicated that the statewide lockdown imposed to contain the virus would continue for some more time.

The state government has imposed a "triple lockdown" in four of the worst-hit districts in an effort to break the transmission of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state had reported 97 deaths and 31,337 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

With the latest numbers, the death toll in the state so far has gone up to 6,724 while the total number of positive cases of coronavirus till now has increased to to 2,233,468.

Official data put out by the Department of Health said that 48,413 patients had recovered today, taking the total number of recovered cases to 1,894,518.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 331,860 as of this evening. A total of 1,005,084 were in quarantine or isolation in homes, institutions and hospitals.

IANS adds:

Vijayan said the general lockdown in 10 districts and the "triple lockdown" in four districts had yielded results but stressed that it is not yet time to relax the restrictions.

At present, the lockdown and triple lockdown is in force till Sunday.

He also pointed out that the state has seen three new fast spreading virus variants.

"In Kerala, so far 15 cases of black fungus have been reported and the saving grace is this will not spread from one affected to another and hence there need not be undue worries. Those who are diabetic and those with other serious co-morbidities have to be careful. Across the country also, this has been reported in good numbers," said Vijayan.

"The good effect of the reduction of TPR (test positivity rate) and a reduction of 12 per cent of new cases as compared to the previous week in daily new cases is also a good sign that the spread is coming down, but it's not yet time for relaxation of norms," he added.

With regards to vaccinations, he said the entire stock given by the Centre has been now used and this issue would be raised in the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have with state Chief Secretaries on Thursday.

Vijayan also pointed out that with a large number of migrant workers engaged in pineapple cultivation in the state, orders have been given to district authorities that they be allowed to work in the sector.

