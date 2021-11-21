Kerala youth loses vision in one eye after spurned lover pours acid

Thiruvananthapuram, November 21, 2021

Kerala Police arrested a woman from Munnar in Idukki district after she attacked her former lover with acid, making him blind in one eye.

The youth, identified as Arun Kumar (28) of Poojapura, Thiruvananthapuram, is recuperating at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The incident occurred at Irumpupalam near St Antony's Church, Adimali, Idukki district on November 16.

The woman, identified as Sheeba (35), was working as a home nurse at Thiruvananthapuram wherein she got acquainted with Arun Kumar.

Adimmali police Sub-Inspector Mohammed Khani told media persons that Sheeba was married to a painter, Santhosh, and had two children. She wanted to marry Arun Kumar but when the latter came to know that she was married and had two children, he started avoiding her.

Police said Sheeba invited Arun on the pretext of some urgency to Adimali and, on reaching there, threw acid on his face.

Doctors attending on Arun Kumar said that he has totally lost the vision of his right eye.

According to police, Sheeba used formic acid, which is widely used for coagulating rubber latex, for the attack.

In the melee, Sheeba also suffered burn injuries but police said that she has not taken any medication.

IANS