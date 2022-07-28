A file photo of an elephant, used here for representational purposes only.
Kerala: Wild elephant tramples woman to death in Palakkad district

Thiruvananthapuram, July 28, 2022

A 45-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Thursday in Kerala's Palakkad district.

The incident took place in Attapadi, a predominantly tribal hamlet which borders forest areas.

Angered at such frequent fatal attacks, residents of the area protested on the road by stopping traffic.

The locals have been raising the issue of wild elephants attacking humans and destroying crops, but to no avail.

