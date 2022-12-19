Kerala: Three wedding guests die after their car falls into river

Kochi, December 19, 2022

Three members of a family of six, on their way to attend the wedding of a close relative at a resort in Thrissur on Monday, met a watery grave when their car fell into a river, officials said.

An eyewitness said that the car was on an embankment road and while giving way to a vehicle that came from the opposite direction, fell into the Karuvannur river at Arattupuzha in Trissur.

Seeing the car falling into the river, the locals immediately started rescue operations and using ropes, pulled out the car onto the road.

However, Rajendra Babu, 66, his wife, and their grandson died, while the three others are recovering in a local hospital.

IANS