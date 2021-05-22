Kerala reports new high of 176 COVID-19 deaths, 28,514 fresh cases of infection

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22, 2021

Kerala today reported a new high of 176 deaths due to COVID-19 and 28,514 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department, the death toll in the state has gone up to 7,170 and the total number of positive cases of the coronavirus disease has climbed to 2,322,146.

Although there has been a decline in the test positivity rate (TPR) in the state, the high death count is causing some concern.

The number of active cases has risen to 289,283 while a total of 969,946 people are in quarantine or isolation at homes, institutions or in hospitals.

IANS adds:

"The reason behind the rising Covid deaths will be looked into, even as it is expected that the cases will surge," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media persons today.

He also warned that even though the peak in the second wave is over, experts have predicted a third wave and people who were vaccinated but have co-morbidities should be careful and have to continue to take precautions.

"Since a third wave is predicted, we are working towards a protocol to take adequate steps on how best we can keep the damages to the least. We will start working on it," he said.

He also added that a medical audit on black fungus will be undertaken and there shouldn't be worries on this as all the steps have been taken to ensure to provide medicines to tackle this and it will be given liberally.

"All steps would be taken to ensure that the tribal hamlets in the state are free from Covid and steps for vaccination in these areas would be undertaken besides making adequate arrangements for quarantine," he added.

Vijayaan said that, with the monsoon expected to begin soon, all steps are being taken to list out all the COVID treatment centres in flood-prone locations or where landslides could occur.

"An emergency response team and a plan are being worked out to handle an emergency situation. All the medical infrastructure at these centres is being prepared. Likewise those patients who have a medical history would be listed. All steps would be taken to stock adequate medicines for at least a month," Vijayan added.

