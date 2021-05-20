Kerala reports a new high of 128 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, 30,491 fresh cases of infection

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20, 2021

Kerala today reported a new high of 128 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 30,491 fresh cases of infection as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to be a cause of concern in the state.

Yesterday, the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day in the state had crossed 100 for the first time, at 112. The state had posted 32,762 new cases of infection yesterday.

With the latest numbers, the death toll in the state so far has gone up to 6,852 while the total number of positive cases of coronavirus till now has increased to to 2,263,959.

Official data put out by the Department of Health said that 44,369 patients had recovered today, taking the total number of recovered cases to 1,938,887.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 317,850 as of this evening, down from 331,860 yesterday.

A total of 999,338 people are in quarantine or isolation at homes, institutions and in hospitals.

NNN